“Rich Fit” finds ways to train CENLA athletes despite Gym Closure

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -Over the past few months, Rich Fit has been the go-to trainer for most athletes in CENLA. However, weeks ago the gym was shut down.

“”The fire marshal came, and told me I couldn’t run a business out of a storage unit because it was not up to code,” owner of Rich Body Fit, Richard Jefferson said. “It was tough. The first thing I thought about was how I was going to workout my clients,” he added.

Rich trains a variety of over 45 athletes around the area-ranging from Pineville High School to LSU. Training hasn’t been the only goal. He’s built a bond with every athlete he works out and wants them to reach their full potential.

“I was hurt. All I could do was go home and cry. I just had to figure out what to do now,” Jefferson said. “I had to make a plan. I just told them lets go to Compton Park, and any open fields because nobody can stop me in open fields,” he added.

Rich Fit plans to re-open his gym soon, and continue his training.

