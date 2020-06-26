U.S. coins could be the latest coronavirus victim

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The coronavirus shutdowns are having an impact on the American currency, particularly a shortage of quarters, dimes, nickels, and pennies.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress the flow of coins through the economy “kind of stopped” with people staying at home.

Powell described it as a temporary issue and said officials have been coordinating with the U.S. Mint to fix the problem.

