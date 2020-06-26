Advertisement

Welcome back: The NBA sets the schedule for season restart

Zion Williams
Zion Williams(Source: Chris Hagan)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020
(AP) - The NBA schedule for the restarted season has been set, with Zion Williamson, the Utah Jazz and an all-Los Angeles matchup set for re-opening night on July 30.

Most days during the seeding-games portion of the season will feature between four and seven contests, all played in three different arenas at the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida.

The 22 teams headed to Disney will all play eight seeding games, with one back-to-back set for each club.

