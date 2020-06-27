Advertisement

Alex Trebek, "Jeopardy!" win Daytime Emmy honors

Alex Trebek, host of the game show "Jeopardy!"
Alex Trebek, host of the game show "Jeopardy!"(Carol Kaelson/Photographer | Jeopardy! via AP)
By BETH HARRIS
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Alex Trebek won best game show host and “Jeopardy!” claimed game show honors at the virtual Daytime Emmys on Friday night.

The stars and shows offering up afternoon entertainment through good times and bad gathered remotely to hand out trophies because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tamara Braun of “General Hospital” and Bryton James of “The Young and the Restless” earned supporting acting honors.

ABC’s “General Hospital” had a leading 23 nominations, including best daytime drama. NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” snagged 22 bids. 

