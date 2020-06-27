Advertisement

Alexandria man accused of theft at Gibko Nursery

Jerry Eugene Rushing
Jerry Eugene Rushing(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police have made an arrest in a theft that occurred overnight on June 13 in the 2400 block of MacArthur (Gibko Nursery).

Jerry Eugene Rushing, 47, of Alexandria, was charged with theft over 25,000.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about the incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

