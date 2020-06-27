Alexandria man accused of theft at Gibko Nursery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police have made an arrest in a theft that occurred overnight on June 13 in the 2400 block of MacArthur (Gibko Nursery).

Jerry Eugene Rushing, 47, of Alexandria, was charged with theft over 25,000.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about the incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

