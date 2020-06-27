Deep South News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

XGR—GENERAL ASSEMBLY-ANALYSIS

ATLANTA — How different did the Georgia General Assembly become when lawmakers returned in June amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Well, House lawmakers skipped the joyous tradition of tossing papers in the air when they finally adjourned Friday night as they tried to limit janitors’ exposure to the virus. That’s just one small example of how new and much more pressing problems crowded in on typical legislative rhythms. By Jeff Amy. SENT: 800 words.

AP Photos transref:GAVAL201, transref:GAATJ301, transref:GAATJ908, transref:GAATJ910.

TAX BREAKS

ATLANTA — Makers of personal protective equipment in Georgia will get a $1,250-a-job tax break for the next five years, with lawmakers saying they want to aid the businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The House voted 110-58 to agree to changes in House Bill 846 on Friday, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature. The Republican Kemp released a statement Thursday supporting the bill. SENT: 236 words.

AP Photos transref:GAATJ.

MEMBER EXCHANGE:

EXCHANGE-COLLEGE GOLFER-PGA TOUR

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — As Spencer Ralston looked down at the ball in the first tee box at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C. last Thursday, his mind was swirling with mixed emotions. Nervousness, excitement and the satisfaction that comes with a lifelong dream finally coming to fruition consumed him as he prepared for his first ever shot on the PGA Tour in last week’s RBC Heritage. It was a tournament Ralston — a Gainesville High School graduate — had qualified for nearly a year earlier when he won the Players Amateur last summer, and he had been waiting for this particular moment ever since. By Nathan Berg, The Gainesville Times. SENT: 911 words.

IN BRIEF:

— PHARMACIST-OPIOID SENTENCE — A pharmacist from southern Georgia is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to a crime involving fraud and illegal distribution of opioids.

— KENNESAW MOUNTAIN-CIVIL WAR BATTLE ANNIVERSARY — The National Park Service is using the virtual world to help it mark the 156th anniversary of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain.

— ATLANTA WATER PROBLEM — Atlanta officials are advising residents to boil their water after a water main break led to outages across the city.

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS

LAS VEGAS — As Nevada prepared to start reopening parts of its economy last month, a team of medical experts recommended to Gov. Steve Sisolak that he require people wear masks in public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The governor promoted masks but resisted making them a requirement, saying he feared the rule could create a backlash for businesses trying to enforce the order on customers. By Michelle L. Price. SENT: 1,074 words.

AP Photos transref:NCRAL561, transref:NYSB512.

MEMBER EXCHANGE:

EXCHANGE-HEALTH WORKERS-RHYTHM

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Mid-morning on June 16, Dr. Philip Keith squats by the bedside of one of his severely ill COVID-19 patients and he is pleased with what he sees. Two days earlier, his patient needed a ventilator to breathe. Now, he is sitting upright in a chair, using only half the supply of oxygen he needed the day before. By Isabella Cueto, The State. SENT: 1,786 words.

EXCHANGE-FARM WORK LEARNING

DORCHESTER, S.C. — Some things can’t be taught online. As the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools statewide to shutter, hundreds of schools were forced to transition entirely to remote learning. But when the classroom is a 2-acre farm filled with thousands of pounds of produce waiting to be harvested, shutting down isn’t an option. By Jenna Schiferl, The Post and Courier. SENT: 1,002 words.

AP Photos transref:SCCHA301.

ALABAMA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALABAMA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama’s “safer at home” order is set to expire Friday, and Gov. Kay Ivey has not yet decided whether to renew it. The order limits social gatherings, requires employees of restaurants and other businesses to wear masks and encourages masking for anyone who goes out in public. SENT: 629 words.

MEMBER EXCHANGE:

EXCHANGE-HIP HOP ARTIST

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A-1 is a sign for excellence, which is what Tallassee artist A-1 Ninja Star strives for - whether he’s performing, producing or making beats. While other half of his name might sound like it belongs to a Power Ranger, it’s actually all about keeping himself in check. Kind of a stealthy star in the making. By Shannon Heupel, The Montgomery Advertiser. SENT: 445 words.

AP Photos transref:ALMON331, transref:ALMON332.

IN BRIEF:

— STOLEN GUNS — A search is underway for suspects in the burglary of an Alabama pawn shop where more than a dozen weapons were stolen.

— GULF STATE PARK PIER — A more than $2 million renovation of the fishing pier at Gulf State Park should be finished in July, according to the Alabama Department of Conversation and Natural Resources.

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA CONTACT TRACING

BATON ROUGE, La. — Seeing a new surge in coronavirus infections, Louisiana is struggling with the critical tracking work needed to combat the spread, as contact tracers face unanswered calls, privacy concerns and distrust from elected officials. Only 59% of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-May have responded to phone calls from contact tracers, according to the latest data from Louisiana’s health department, and only one-third answered within the crucial first 24 hours after the test results. By Melinda Deslatte and Janet McConnaughey. SENT: 921 words.

AP Photos transref:LAGH109, transref:LAGH112.

DESIGNING MATERIALS-GRANT

BATON ROUGE, La. — Five universities in Louisiana have a $20 million federal grant to design complex alloys and polymers for 3D printing and to build a sustainable research and education program in Louisiana. The new Louisiana Material Design Alliance includes Louisiana State University, Louisiana Tech, Tulane University, Southern University and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, the state Board of Regents said in a news release. SENT: 283 words.

UNFRAMED NEW ORLEANS

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans artist is asking students to help with ideas for a mural on the wall around a school. Jessica Strahan will paint the mural as part of the Unframed collection started last year in the city’s Arts District. SENT: 284 words.

AP Photos transref:LAHO101, transref:RPJM602, transref:RPJM601.

MEMBER EXCHANGE:

EXCHANGE-ACCIDENT RECOVERY-TEEN

NEW ORLEANS — Though only 5 feet, 8 inches in height, Ray “Speedy” Walker stood tall for the George Washington Carver High School basketball team last year. A senior, Walker wore uniform No. 1 for the varsity squad and calmly ran its offense as point guard and served as team captain for four years running. Using the quickness that earned him his nickname, he forced turnovers and turned fast breaks into scores. “He was the heart and soul of our team,” said his coach, Nate Roche. By Katy Reckdahl, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate. SENT: 923 words.

EXCHANGE-BLACK-OWNED BAKERY

NEW ORLEANS — Kathryn Conyers is not a baker, but she tried. And she failed. When she sought advice from her friend Carla Briggs, a trained pastry chef, Conyers was too embarrassed to send photos of the lackluster loaves. In the end, Briggs decided that she needed to come over and bake the bread herself. A month later, as the coronavirus pandemic ramped up, the friends saw shelves in New Orleans barren of bread and thought, ‘maybe baking bread could be a business.’ Soon after that, Viola’s Heritage Breads was born. By Todd A. Price, USA Today - The American South. SENT: 556 words.

AP Photos transref:LALAF101, transref:LALAF102, transref:LALAF103.

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE FLAG-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi lawmakers could vote in the next few days to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag, a symbol that has come under intensifying criticism in recent weeks amid nationwide protests against racial injustice. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Saturday, for the first time, that he would sign a bill to change the flag if the Legislature passes one. He had previously said that he would not veto one — a more passive stance. By Emily Wagster Pettus. SENT: 615 words.

AP Photos transref:MSRS201, transref:MSRS106, transref:MSEP101, transref:MSEP102, transref:MSRS116.

MEMBER EXCHANGE:

EXCHANGE-CHURCH DOG

MAGNOLIA, Miss. — Terry’s Creek Baptist Church has many faithful members, no doubt — but perhaps none more so than a four-legged one named Spike. Spike is a big, black, gentle Lab mix owned by member and nearby resident Tom Gunther. By Ernest Herndon, Enterprise-Journal. SENT: 610 words.

AP Photos transref:MSMCC201.

EXCHANGE--TROUT CATCH-BOY

LONG BEACH, Miss. — It was his first time to fish in saltwater, but a Sumrall boy walked away with a fish tale he’ll never forget. Maddox McDaniel, 11, and his father Wade McDaniel were fishing with Jeremy McHugh of Stillwater Fishing Charters out of Long Beach and were targeting speckled trout. That’s when the younger McDaniel’s rod bent hard. By Brian Broom, The Clarion Ledger. SENT: 554 words.

IN BRIEF:

— COMMENCEMENT CANCELED — Class of 2020 graduates from the University of Southern Mississippi are facing yet another delay in getting their diplomas.