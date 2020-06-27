Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA schedule for the restarted season has been set, with Zion Williamson, the Utah Jazz and an all-Los Angeles matchup set for re-opening night on July 30. Most days during the seeding-games portion of the season will feature between four and seven contests, all played in three different arenas at the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida. The 22 teams headed to Disney will all play eight seeding games, with one back-to-back set for each club.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Bubba Wallace has found his voice as an activist. He hopes to bring more Black fans into NASCAR as he emerges as a leader in the sport. He would like some of his newfound fame to lead to an influx of sponsorship to fund the No. 43 Chevrolet for Richard Petty Motorsports. He’s grateful NASCAR released the photo of the rope found in the speedway garage stall. NASCAR President Steve Phelps stated “the noose was real” as it concluded its investigation. Wallace says he is bothered that “somebody still knows how to tie a noose."

UNDATED (AP) — Running back Deuce McAllister was part of a group of student-athletes in the late 1990s who helped push administrators at Mississippi into largely eliminating the Confederate flag from Ole Miss football games. More than 20 years later, a new generation of college players is pushing for more social progress around the NCAA. One of the potential changes is to the Mississippi state flag, which includes the Confederate emblem. College athletes throughout the country have been using their platforms to address racial injustice and social issues. The trend has the potential to lead to rapid change on campuses.