Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman faces charges after she allegedly stole nearly $87,000 in rent payments from an apartment complex. Terri Smith was arrested Thursday on a single count of theft over $25,000, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Smith was released Friday after posting $15,000 bond. It was unknown whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf. The sheriff's office says a forensic audit uncovered the missing money. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports Smith was the manager of the complex from January through September 2019 and was in charge of overseeing and depositing rent payments.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Five universities in Louisiana have a $20 million, five-year federal grant to design complex alloys and polymers for 3D printing and to build a sustainable research and education program in that area. The state Board of Regents says in a news release that the new Louisiana Material Design Alliance includes Louisiana State University, Louisiana Tech, Tulane University, Southern University and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. The board says new materials are needed to produce metal and plastic products with fewer defects and longer life.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans artist is asking students to suggest ideas for a mural on the wall around a school. Jessica Strahan will paint the mural as part of the Unframed collection started last year in the city’s Arts District. It will be part of her “You Are What You Eat” series of portraits in which up to half of a person’s face is covered by a fruit that they love or is significant to them. And it will be the first of up to three new murals joining five commissioned last year by the Helis Foundation and Arts Council New Orleans.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is struggling with the critical tracking work needed to combat the worsening spread of the coronavirus. Contact tracers face unanswered calls, privacy concerns and distrust. Data from the state health department shows only 59% of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-May have responded to phone calls from contact tracers. Only one-third answered within the crucial first 24 hours after the test results. Infectious disease experts describe a robust contact tracing program as essential to determine who has come into close contact with someone infected so they can be urged to stay away from others. Nearly 400 people are trained and making the tracing calls in Louisiana.