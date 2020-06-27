Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is struggling with the critical tracking work needed to combat the worsening spread of the coronavirus. Contact tracers face unanswered calls, privacy concerns and distrust. Data from the state health department shows only 59% of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-May have responded to phone calls from contact tracers. Only one-third answered within the crucial first 24 hours after the test results. Infectious disease experts describe a robust contact tracing program as essential to determine who has come into close contact with someone infected so they can be urged to stay away from others. Nearly 400 people are trained and making the tracing calls in Louisiana.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate has adopted a more than $35 billion spending plan for the financial year that starts within days. Friday's 38-0 vote edges the House and Senate close to a final budget deal and the end of the special session. The operating budget that would take effect on July 1 uses hundreds of millions of dollars in stopgap federal coronavirus aid to keep from making deep cuts across state programs and services after Louisiana lost tax collections amid the pandemic. The spending plan accounts for millions of dollars in tax breaks that lawmakers have backed to help businesses recover from virus-related losses.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Louisiana has taken another large one-day jump, increasing by more than 1,300. And hospitalizations for the disease caused by the new coronavirus hit 700 in figures posted Friday by the state health department. That's an increase of 47 from a day earlier. And it's up from a low of 542 two weeks ago. The increasing numbers led Gov. John Bel Edwards to put off a further easing of restrictions on public gatherings and some business activity. Baton Rouge’s mayor on Friday unveiled a phone number and website for people to anonymously report businesses that don't comply with restrictions.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal grand jury has returned an 11-count indictment against New Orleans City Council President Jason Williams and an attorney in his law firm on tax fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Louisiana said in a news release Friday that Williams is accused of inflating his business expenses from 2013 to 2017 in order to reduce his tax liability by more than $200,000. The indictment also said Williams and Nicole Burdett, an attorney in Williams’ law office, failed to file the proper reports on cash payments from clients totaling about $66,500. They face charges including conspiracy and preparing false or fraudulent tax returns.