Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

Louisiana budget nears passage as session reaches final days

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate has adopted a more than $35 billion spending plan for the financial year that starts within days. Friday's 38-0 vote edges the House and Senate close to a final budget deal and the end of the special session. The operating budget that would take effect on July 1 uses hundreds of millions of dollars in stopgap federal coronavirus aid to keep from making deep cuts across state programs and services after Louisiana lost tax collections amid the pandemic. The spending plan accounts for millions of dollars in tax breaks that lawmakers have backed to help businesses recover from virus-related losses.

1,300-plus leap in reported Louisiana coronavirus cases

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Louisiana has taken another large one-day jump, increasing by more than 1,300. And hospitalizations for the disease caused by the new coronavirus hit 700 in figures posted Friday by the state health department. That's an increase of 47 from a day earlier. And it's up from a low of 542 two weeks ago. The increasing numbers led Gov. John Bel Edwards to put off a further easing of restrictions on public gatherings and some business activity. Baton Rouge’s mayor on Friday unveiled a phone number and website for people to anonymously report businesses that don't comply with restrictions.

Feds indict New Orleans city councilman, another attorney

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal grand jury has returned an 11-count indictment against New Orleans City Council President Jason Williams and an attorney in his law firm on tax fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Louisiana said in a news release Friday that Williams is accused of inflating his business expenses from 2013 to 2017 in order to reduce his tax liability by more than $200,000. The indictment also said Williams and Nicole Burdett, an attorney in Williams’ law office, failed to file the proper reports on cash payments from clients totaling about $66,500. They face charges including conspiracy and preparing false or fraudulent tax returns.

72-year-old woman dies after her pit bulls attack her

MANDEVILLE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a 72-year-old woman has died after being attacked by her two pit bulls. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says the woman died Thursday night. Deputies killed both dogs, which attacked them. A neighbor who called to report the attack was also bitten, and a child who also tried to stop the attack suffered superficial wounds but was not bitten.

Louisiana front-line workers may soon see $250 'hazard pay'

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Thousands of Louisiana’s front-line employees who worked at grocery stores, drove buses and manned health care facilities in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak appear on track to receive a $250 one-time check from the state. The proposal won unanimous Senate support Friday. It needs one final House vote before it can reach the governor. The checks would be paid out of $50 million in federal virus aid. The money would be doled out to workers who meet the list of job criteria, make $50,000 or less and had to report to a job outside of their home for at least 200 hours from March 22 through May 14.

Monitor: Questionable stops, searches by New Orleans police

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Court-appointed monitors have raised issues of questionable stops and searches by some members of New Orleans Police Department task forces. Friday's report was filed in U.S. District Court by a firm hired to gauge the city's compliance with reforms ordered in a 2012 court agreement with the U.S. Justice Department. The report said the city continues to make progress in complying with the multifaceted order. It does not specifically allege questionable use of force — a problem that led to calls for reform more than a decade ago. The department said it agrees with the monitors' findings. The task forces have been suspended pending further reviews.

Louisiana-Monroe signs football coach to 2-year extension

MONROE, La. (AP) — Louisiana-Monroe has signed its football coach to a 2-year contract extension that keeps him with the Warhawks through the 2022 season. Athletics Director Scott McDonald said, in a news release, that the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System approved the new deal for Matt Viator on Thursday. Viator’s record at Louisiana-Monroe is 19-29, 15-17 in the Sun Belt Conference, through four seasons

Blaine Kern Sr., New Orleans' 'Mr. Mardi Gras,' dies at 93

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The man known as “Mr. Mardi Gras" for helping to convert the annual pre-Lenten celebration into a giant event in New Orleans has died. News outlets report that Blaine Kern Sr. died Thursday at age 93. For decades, Kern's work helped boost New Orleans' Carnival. Mardi Gras has been big for generations in the city. But its festivities became world famous after Kern founded Kern Studios, which constructed the elaborate floats the city's festivities are now known for. The publisher of the “Mardi Gras Guide” calls Kern one of the most influential people in the entire history of Mardi Gras.