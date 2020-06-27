Advertisement

Cenla businesses fear another shutdown

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With the rise of COVID-19 cases in the southern states, especially in Texas and Florida, many are beginning to wonder if Louisiana will be next in applying more restrictions and backtracking on the progress that was made.

“I’m very worried. This is my livelihood,” said Gary Perkins, the owner of Wildwood Pizza in Alexandria. Wildwood Pizza has already had to shut down once during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Perkins is worried that it could happen again. Perkins said, “We thought that as a society in Louisiana that this was going to go away. It’s not going away and we’re going to have to accept that.”

In the last 24 hours, Texas began scaling back on restaurant dining, and Florida suspended on-premises alcohol consumption at bars.

Ben Givens, the owner of The Stick and Daiquiri Zone, said, “Well I don’t think it’s right for one to shut down and target just bars. I’m just trying to understand why they are just targeting bars and not any other businesses.”

Dr. David Holcombe from the Region 6 Office of Public Health says that the biggest reasons for the restrictions in bars and restaurants are because of the increase in coronavirus cases with the younger population. “Major increases are occurring in the 18 to 29-year-old groups, and these are community cases, not cases coming from nursing homes or other cognitive facilities,” said Holcombe.

The federal goal is to keep the percent of positive cases under 10 percent and currently, Louisiana is at 7.8 percent. As of today, the state’s total number of deaths because of COVID-19 is over 3000 since the start of the pandemic. Holcombe says talks are continuing in the state about what to do if the problem gets worse, but as for the business owners, they’re trying to stay optimistic about the future, but it is worrisome.

“Do I think we’re going to be next? I do. I hope not, but I do,” said Givens.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cenla businesses fear another shutdown

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
With the rise of COVID-19 cases in the southern states especially in Texas and Florida, many are beginning to wonder if Louisiana will be next in applying more restrictions and backtracking on the progress that was made.

News

Natchitoches nominated as “Best Historic Small Town”

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Natchitoches was nominated for its wide array of shops, restaurants, and historic sites.

News

NSU expects “Mr. Stinky” to bloom this week after eight year wait

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
The corpse flower only blooms once every 8-10 years.

News

Early voting for Louisiana Presidential Preference Primary underway

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Early voting for Louisiana’s Presidential Preference Primary is already underway. Al Quartemont speaks with Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters Lin Stewart.

Latest News

News

Tourists returning to Natchitoches as economy reopens

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Tourism is an important part of the local economy in Natchitoches, and the CVB says tourists are beginning to visit again.

News

City of Alexandria files petition to declare ownership of Confederate monument

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brooke Buford and My Sherie Johnson
The City of Alexandria has filed a petition to have a Rapides Parish judge declare the City as the legal owner of the confederate monument outside of the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

News

Shooting at Alexandria Mall parking lot

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Alexandria police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a parking lot at the Alexandria Mall.

News

Tourists return to Natchitoches

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The Natchitoches CVB says the town hasn’t been hit as hard as other places in Louisiana due its more rural location and the ability for tourists to have plenty of open outdoor space.

News

State Sen. Jay Luneau addresses COVID spikes in Louisiana, special session updates

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Al Quartemont speaks with State Senator Jay Luneau about the recent spikes in COVID-19 in the state, plus updates from the special session.

News

Southern Forest Heritage Museum

Updated: 17 hours ago
Claudia Troll-Johnson talks about the new exhibit at the Southern Forest Heritage Museum.