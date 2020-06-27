Advertisement

‘Mulan’ follows ‘Tenet’ to August, ending Hollywood’s summer

This image released by Disney shows Yifei Liu in the title role of "Mulan." Disney said Friday, June 26, 2020 that it would delay the release of the live-action adaptation until Aug, 21, 2020, after having already delayed its release from March until July because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This image released by Disney shows Yifei Liu in the title role of "Mulan." Disney said Friday, June 26, 2020 that it would delay the release of the live-action adaptation until Aug, 21, 2020, after having already delayed its release from March until July because of the coronavirus pandemic.(null | Disney Enterprises, Inc. via AP)
By JAKE COYLE
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) - Hollywood’s hopes for salvaging its summer season have effectively ended after the releases of both Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and the Walt Disney Co.‘s live-action reboot of “Mulan” were again delayed.

Warner Bros. says it is delaying the release of Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller “Tenet” until Aug. 12, While Disney says “Mulan” will arrive on Aug. 21.

The delay leaves theater owners without a major release for July, a month many theater chains had been eyeing reopening. The delay comes as coronavirus cases are surging in many U.S. locales.

United Artists Releasing’s “Bill & Ted Face the Music” also pushed back from Aug. 14 to Aug. 28.

