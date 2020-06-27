Advertisement

APD officer injured while making arrest

Press Release from the Alexandria Police Department
SOURCE: RPSO, Jonathan Rhodes, 20, of Pineville
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - An Alexandria police officer was injured early Saturday morning while attempting to arrest three individuals for remaining on site after being asked to leave at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

The officer’s involvement with the individuals began at approximately 9:28 p.m. on Friday evening when he observed a group of people in a vehicle near the hospital entrance playing loud music and disturbing people who were there for medical treatment. The officer requested that they turn down the music. The group initially complied, however when the officer left the area, they resumed playing loud music. The officer returned and instructed them to leave the property or face possible arrest.

A short time later, the officer observed the suspects back on hospital property at the entrance to the emergency room. At that time, the officer advised the suspects they were being arrested for remaining after forbidden.

After the first suspect was arrested, a second suspect resisted arrest, striking the officer multiple times and knocking the officer unconscious. At some point during the altercation the suspect, by his own admission, attempted to disarm the officer by taking the officer’s duty weapon from him. Bystanders, as well as backup police officers, intervened. The officer used a taser on the suspect, and all three suspects were taken into custody. The officer was treated for his injuries and released.

Those arrested include Jonathan Rhodes, 20, of Pineville, who was charged with remaining on premises after being forbidden, second-degree battery of a police officer, attempted disarming of a police officer, and resisting by force or violence; Elijah McCall, 21, and Jena Fowler, 19, both of Alexandria, each of whom were charged with remaining on premises after being forbidden.

“The City of Alexandria has a responsibility of public safety for all people, and we have officers ready to respond to protect the public,” said Alexandria Police Chief Jerrod King. “Our officer was attempting to maintain order and security for people in the hospital and was attacked. He acted professionally, and within the law, and I am grateful he was able to use reasonable force to prevent a greater tragedy. Our society cannot allow our officers to be attacked when they are acting within the scope of their duties. I fully support this officer’s actions in this incident.”

The Alexandria Police Department also said they are investigating a threat made to the Rapides Regional Medical Center.

“Alexandria police are investigating a social media post regarding a possible threat to Rapides Regional Medical Center. We have increased security in the area and will continue to monitor the situation.”

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the detective’s division at 318-449-5099.

