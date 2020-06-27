Advertisement

Pelicans release restart schedule for 2019 to 2020 season

(WKYT)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans announced that they will resume their 2019 to 2020 season.

The Pelicans are one of 22 teams that will resume their NBA season. They will play eight seeding games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

“At the end of the seeding games, a play-in tournament will occur between the teams in eighth and ninth place in their respective conference should they be separated by four games or less, with the eighth-place team in a double-elimination position and the team in ninth place in a single-elimination position,” the report said.

The winner of the tournament earns the final playoff position in their conference. Any possible ties will be resolved by the standard playoff tiebreaker procedures used by the NBA.

The 2020 NBA Finals will end no later than October 13. Health and safety protocols will be used for the remainder of their season.

“The rigorous program, which addresses risks related to COVID-19 and focuses on the well-being of players, coaches, officials and staff, was developed in consultation with public health experts, infectious disease specialists and government officials,” the report said.

