APD investigating fatal shooting on Sunset Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD Press Release) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in the 100 block of Sunset Drive.

During the preliminary investigation, officers determined that there were multiple shots fired from a small vehicle which was occupied by several people. Three victims were transported to local hospitals by Acadian Ambulance.

Detectives, S.R.T. and the Crimes Scene Unit were called out. One of the victims later died at the hospital. The victim’s name is not being released at this time pending notification of family.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information, please contact the Detectives Division at 318-449-5099.

