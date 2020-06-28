Advertisement

APD investigating fatal shooting on Sunset Drive

Police: One victim died at the hospital
APD
APD(KALB)
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD Press Release) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in the 100 block of Sunset Drive.

During the preliminary investigation, officers determined that there were multiple shots fired from a small vehicle which was occupied by several people. Three victims were transported to local hospitals by Acadian Ambulance.

Detectives, S.R.T. and the Crimes Scene Unit were called out. One of the victims later died at the hospital. The victim’s name is not being released at this time pending notification of family.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information, please contact the Detectives Division at 318-449-5099.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 41 minutes ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Tyler's Overnight Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
Daily rain chances along with our high levels of humidity will be continuing across Central Louisiana for awhile!

News

Local fireworks store remains open despite the pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Big Jim's Fireworks is open for business.

News

APD officer injured while making arrest

Updated: 20 hours ago
An Alexandria police officer was injured early Saturday morning while attempting to arrest three individuals.

Latest News

News

Mr. Stinky drenches NSU with powerful bloom fume

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT
|
By Leah Jackson
Mr. Stinky, Northwestern State University’s resident corpse flower, bloomed in odiferous glory Friday night.

Crime

Alexandria man accused of theft at Gibko Nursery

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT
Alexandria police have made an arrest in the theft of a Gibko pool.

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

News

Cenla businesses fear another shutdown

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
|
By Dylan Domangue
With the rise of COVID-19 cases in the southern states especially in Texas and Florida, many are beginning to wonder if Louisiana will be next in applying more restrictions and backtracking on the progress that was made.

News

Cenla businesses fear another shutdown

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
With the rise of COVID-19 cases in the southern states especially in Texas and Florida, many are beginning to wonder if Louisiana will be next in applying more restrictions and backtracking on the progress that was made.

News

Natchitoches nominated as “Best Historic Small Town”

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
|
By Rachael Penton
Natchitoches was nominated for its wide array of shops, restaurants, and historic sites.