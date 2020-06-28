Deep South News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

The Atlanta AP Bureau at 404-522-8971 or apatlanta@ap.org

The Columbia AP Bureau at 803-799-5510 or apcolumbia@ap.org

The Montgomery AP Bureau at 334-262-5947 or apalabama@ap.org

The New Orleans AP Bureau at 504-523-3931 or nrle@ap.org

The Jackson AP Bureau at 601-948-5897 or jkme@ap.org

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Deep South Editor Jim Van Anglen can be reached at 1-800-821-3737 or jvananglen@ap.org. Administrative Correspondent Rebecca Santana can be reached at 504-523-3931 or rsantana@ap.org. A reminder: this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

Georgia reported more than 2,200 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, a new high of daily reported cases as confirmed infections continue to rise. The number of reported cases on Sunday eclipsed the previous highest daily total of 1,990 reported on Saturday. Upcoming: 200 words.

PAROLE BOARD LEADERSHIP

ATLANTA — The members of Georgia’s parole board have reelected the board’s chairman and vice chairman. At its June meeting Tuesday, Chairman Terry Barnard was elected to his sixth term as chair of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. Brian Owens was elected to his third term as vice chairman. SENT: 175 words.

MEMBER EXCHANGE

EXCHANGE-CEELO GREEN-NEW ALBUM

ATLANTA — But for his fifth non-holiday studio album, “CeeLo Green Is Thomas Callaway,” the Atlanta native isn’t only spotlighting his birth name, but revealing the authentic R&B musician behind what sometimes comes across as a caricature.By MELISSA RUGGIERI, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

IN BRIEF:

—CITY MANAGER-HARRASSMENT— Leaders of a South Georgia city upheld a decision to fire their city manager over allegations of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior.

— RIVER RESCUE— More than 100 people were helped from the Chattahoochee River during a severe storm.

— METRO ATLANTA WATER PROBLEM— Atlanta officials urged some residents to contiinue boiling water after a weekend water main break.

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK- SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C.— South Carolina reported the second highest day for coronavirus cases.

MEMBER EXCHANGE

EXCHANGE-HEALTH WORKERS=RHYTHM

Mid-morning on June 16, Dr. Philip Keith squats by the bedside of one of his severely ill COVID-19 patients and he is pleased with what he sees. Two days earlier, his patient needed a ventilator to breathe. Now, he is sitting upright in a chair, using only half the supply of oxygen he needed the day before. By ISABELLA CUETO, The State. SENT:

ALABAMA (all times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK- ALABAMA

MONTGOMERY— More Alabama cities are implementing, or considering, a requirement to wear face masks in public places to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. Montgomery and Birmingham and Jefferson County have orders in place requiring face masks in public places. The mayor of Selma on Friday issued a similar order. The mayors of Decatur and Mobile indicated their city councils will discuss the idea. SENT: 400 words

EXCHANGE

EXCHANGE-COFFEE HOUSE-STUDENTS

SUMITON— Joey and Nancy Clark opened The Blend Coffee House in a small building on Main Street in Sumiton in November 2018, but they quickly outgrew the space. AP-AL--Exchange-Soul Food Cafe

EXCHANGE-SOUL FOOD CAFE

HOOVER — Tucked away in a retail center off Hoover’s busy John Hawkins Parkway, Jake’s Soul Food Café is practically hidden in plain sight. By BOB CARLTON, AL.com

IN BRIEF:

— AUBURN-NEW DEGREE— Auburn University said it will offer a new doctoral degree in building construction that will one one of only a handful of such programs nationwide.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPACE CAMP— Space Camp in Huntsville is reopening

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

LOUISIANA SPOTLIGHT

NEW ORLEANS— Masks may have prevented protests from becoming a a top spreader of the new coronavirus. An analysis of COVID-19 numbers. By KEVIN MCGILL. SENT : 696 words

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COURT TRANSPARENCY

Courtrooms that halted most proceedings during the pandemic are facing challenges as they try to resume their work. SENT: 1000 words

MEMBER EXCHANGE

EXCHANGE-BASEBALL-SOFTBALL ACADEMY

THIBODAUX, La. — Former South Terrebonne and Southeastern Louisiana University baseball standout Brock Hebert spent five years in theprofessional ranks, but after retiring in 2017, he was looking to see what was next for him in life. By KELLY MCELROY, The Houma Courier

IN BRIEF

— NATIONAL GUARD-HOSPITAL FLYOVER — The Louisiana National Guard plans a helicopter hospital flyover in five cities on Wednesday to honor first responders and healthcare workers.

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE FLAG-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is on the verge of changing its state flag to erase a Confederate battle emblem that’s broadly condemned as racist. The House and Senate were meeting Sunday and were expected to vote on a flag bill. By Emily Wagster Pettus. SENT: 510 words. Will be updated. Votes could occur by late afternoon. AP Photos.

UNDER THE CAPITOL DOME-ANALYSIS

JACKSON, Miss. — The Confederate battle emblem on the Mississippi flag evokes strong emotions, and for decades it has been a volatile issue that many state legislators wanted to avoid. Momentum shifted quickly in recent weeks. By Emily Wagster Pettus. UPCOMING: 650 words. AP Photos.

MEMBER EXCHANGE:

EXCHANGE-REMOTE WORK-TRANSITION

TUPELO, Miss. — As COVID-19 made its way to the All-America City, three workers tucked inside an often unseen wing on the second floor of City Hall knew they would have to start thinking outside the box to equip most of the city’s employees with the tools needed to start working remotely. By TAYLOR VANCE, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

EXCHANGE-COLLEGE TRANSFER-BASKETBALL

MERIDIAN, Miss. — In high school, Kyarrah Grant played in Native American basketball tournaments as a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. That’s where she met Skyla Osceola and struck up a friendship with her fellow guard. By DREW KEREKES, The Meridian Star

