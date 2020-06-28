Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Bubba Wallace has found his voice as an activist. He hopes to bring more Black fans into NASCAR as he emerges as a leader in the sport. He would like some of his newfound fame to lead to an influx of sponsorship to fund the No. 43 Chevrolet for Richard Petty Motorsports. He’s grateful NASCAR released the photo of the rope found in the speedway garage stall. NASCAR President Steve Phelps stated “the noose was real” as it concluded its investigation. Wallace says he is bothered that “somebody still knows how to tie a noose."