LA Lottery
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
04-09-23-26-29
(four, nine, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
08-23-25-32-35-40
(eight, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $550,000
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
7-0-8
(seven, zero, eight)
1-0-5-2
(one, zero, five, two)
09-36-49-56-62, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
(nine, thirty-six, forty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $42 million