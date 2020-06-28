Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

THEFT ARREST

Louisiana woman arrested for theft of rent payments

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman faces charges after she allegedly stole nearly $87,000 in rent payments from an apartment complex. Terri Smith was arrested Thursday on a single count of theft over $25,000, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Smith was released Friday after posting $15,000 bond. It was unknown whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf. The sheriff's office says a forensic audit uncovered the missing money. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports Smith was the manager of the complex from January through September 2019 and was in charge of overseeing and depositing rent payments.

DESIGNING MATERIALS-GRANT

5 schools; $20M grant to design 3D printing materials; teach

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Five universities in Louisiana have a $20 million, five-year federal grant to design complex alloys and polymers for 3D printing and to build a sustainable research and education program in that area. The state Board of Regents says in a news release that the new Louisiana Material Design Alliance includes Louisiana State University, Louisiana Tech, Tulane University, Southern University and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. The board says new materials are needed to produce metal and plastic products with fewer defects and longer life.

BC-LA-UNFRAMED NEW ORLEANS

Artist asks student ideas for New Orleans mural

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans artist is asking students to suggest ideas for a mural on the wall around a school. Jessica Strahan will paint the mural as part of the Unframed collection started last year in the city’s Arts District. It will be part of her “You Are What You Eat” series of portraits in which up to half of a person’s face is covered by a fruit that they love or is significant to them. And it will be the first of up to three new murals joining five commissioned last year by the Helis Foundation and Arts Council New Orleans.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA CONTACT TRACING

As virus cases spike, Louisiana struggles with tracking work

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is struggling with the critical tracking work needed to combat the worsening spread of the coronavirus. Contact tracers face unanswered calls, privacy concerns and distrust. Data from the state health department shows only 59% of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-May have responded to phone calls from contact tracers. Only one-third answered within the crucial first 24 hours after the test results. Infectious disease experts describe a robust contact tracing program as essential to determine who has come into close contact with someone infected so they can be urged to stay away from others. Nearly 400 people are trained and making the tracing calls in Louisiana.

LOUISIANA SPECIAL SESSION

Louisiana budget nears passage as session reaches final days

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate has adopted a more than $35 billion spending plan for the financial year that starts within days. Friday's 38-0 vote edges the House and Senate close to a final budget deal and the end of the special session. The operating budget that would take effect on July 1 uses hundreds of millions of dollars in stopgap federal coronavirus aid to keep from making deep cuts across state programs and services after Louisiana lost tax collections amid the pandemic. The spending plan accounts for millions of dollars in tax breaks that lawmakers have backed to help businesses recover from virus-related losses.

AP-LA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

1,300-plus leap in reported Louisiana coronavirus cases

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Louisiana has taken another large one-day jump, increasing by more than 1,300. And hospitalizations for the disease caused by the new coronavirus hit 700 in figures posted Friday by the state health department. That's an increase of 47 from a day earlier. And it's up from a low of 542 two weeks ago. The increasing numbers led Gov. John Bel Edwards to put off a further easing of restrictions on public gatherings and some business activity. Baton Rouge’s mayor on Friday unveiled a phone number and website for people to anonymously report businesses that don't comply with restrictions.

COUNCILMAN INDICTED

Feds indict New Orleans city councilman, another attorney

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal grand jury has returned an 11-count indictment against New Orleans City Council President Jason Williams and an attorney in his law firm on tax fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Louisiana said in a news release Friday that Williams is accused of inflating his business expenses from 2013 to 2017 in order to reduce his tax liability by more than $200,000. The indictment also said Williams and Nicole Burdett, an attorney in Williams’ law office, failed to file the proper reports on cash payments from clients totaling about $66,500. They face charges including conspiracy and preparing false or fraudulent tax returns.

PIT BULLS ATTACK OWNER

72-year-old woman dies after her pit bulls attack her

MANDEVILLE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a 72-year-old woman has died after being attacked by her two pit bulls. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says the woman died Thursday night. Deputies killed both dogs, which attacked them. A neighbor who called to report the attack was also bitten, and a child who also tried to stop the attack suffered superficial wounds but was not bitten.