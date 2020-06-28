Advertisement

Local fireworks store remains open despite the pandemic

By Corey Howard
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Across the nation, people might not see as many fireworks next weekend because of the pandemic, but that's still not stopping stands from opening up.

Big Jim's Fireworks in Pineville is one of the Cenla shops open. The shop put several safety measures into place to remain open during the pandemic. Now Rachel Benoit, the owner of Big Jim's Fireworks, asks for costumers to come and visit the store.

"I know the local big shows have been canceled," Benoit said. "[And people are itching to get outside and do stuff. So, we're excited to be able to open and offer shopping in a safe, [and] friendly environment."

The stand will also be offering curbside pick-up until July.

