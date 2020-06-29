AMOA announces reopening

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Museum of Art says it will reopen Tuesday with regular business hours and five-dollar admission to the general public.

Members get in for free. Most museums could reopen under Governor Edwards’ Phase I plan, but AMOA chose to remain closed until now, following guidance from the LSUA system.

The museum says social distancing measures are in place for visitors and they’ll be limiting the number of guests. All visitors are required to wear a mask. Right now, the museum is featuring a collection of illustrations from classic children’s books.

