APD investigating death in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are investigating a death that occurred Sunday in the 3200 block of Laurel Street.

At approximately 8:39 p.m. officers received a report of an unresponsive person and located a deceased victim. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099

