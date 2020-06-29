Advertisement

APD investigating death in Alexandria

Police say the investigation is ongoing
By Rachael Penton
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are investigating a death that occurred Sunday in the 3200 block of Laurel Street.

At approximately 8:39 p.m. officers received a report of an unresponsive person and located a deceased victim. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099

