Cheneyville makes a push for peace and unity

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Protests for social justice and equal rights are still taking place in Central Louisiana, with the latest one happening in Cheneyville, Sunday evening near the walking trail.

Demonstrators say they wanted to use this moment to focus on peace, and bringing everyone together during these difficult times.

"The problem is if you don't realize there is a problem or at least acknowledge that we have an issue within our community," David Williams, the protest's keynote speaker. "We are all coming together to try and address this issue. That's wonderful, and that's the purpose of why we do this."

Cheneyville officials estimate nearly 85 people showed up to Sunday’s protest.

