Advertisement

Cheneyville makes a push for peace and unity

By Corey Howard
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Protests for social justice and equal rights are still taking place in Central Louisiana, with the latest one happening in Cheneyville, Sunday evening near the walking trail.

Demonstrators say they wanted to use this moment to focus on peace, and bringing everyone together during these difficult times.

"The problem is if you don't realize there is a problem or at least acknowledge that we have an issue within our community," David Williams, the protest's keynote speaker. "We are all coming together to try and address this issue. That's wonderful, and that's the purpose of why we do this."

Cheneyville officials estimate nearly 85 people showed up to Sunday’s protest.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Jeff Hall addresses recent events in Alexandria

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Mayor Jeff Hall addresses recent incidents that have occurred in Alexandria.

News

FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Jeff Hall addresses recent incidents in Alexandria

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

Tyler's Overnight Forecast

Updated: 27 minutes ago
A very summer like weather pattern will be the theme for the work week ahead across Central Louisiana!

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 11 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

Latest News

News

Tyler's Overnight Forecast

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
Daily rain chances along with our high levels of humidity will be continuing across Central Louisiana for awhile!

News

Local fireworks store remains open despite the pandemic

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT
|
By Corey Howard
Big Jim's Fireworks is open for business.

News

APD officer injured while making arrest

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT
An Alexandria police officer was injured early Saturday morning while attempting to arrest three individuals.

News

Mr. Stinky drenches NSU with powerful bloom fume

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT
|
By Leah Jackson
Mr. Stinky, Northwestern State University’s resident corpse flower, bloomed in odiferous glory Friday night.

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

News

Cenla businesses fear another shutdown

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
|
By Dylan Domangue
With the rise of COVID-19 cases in the southern states especially in Texas and Florida, many are beginning to wonder if Louisiana will be next in applying more restrictions and backtracking on the progress that was made.