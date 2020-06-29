Advertisement

City of Alexandria will not present fireworks event for July 4

City Fireworks
City Fireworks(AP)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - In an ongoing effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the City of Alexandria will not host the annual Rock the Red celebration nor will there be a public fireworks display this year for Independence Day on July 4.

In light of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Central Louisiana, as well as the extension of the Phase 2 executive order by Gov. John Bel Edwards, City officials determined it was best not to host an activity that could encourage people to gather in crowds.

In place of the traditional fireworks show, the City will offer a virtual fireworks video presentation on the city website (www.cityofalexandriala.com) and on the City’s main Facebook page (www.facebook.com/cityofalexandria) that will be posted the afternoon of Friday, July 3. The video will feature highlights from previous City fireworks presentations over the Red River.

The City of Alexandria reminds residents that it is illegal for individuals to set off fireworks in the city limits.

