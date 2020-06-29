Court finds Rapides mom capable of standing trial in daughter’s murder case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish judge upheld a February determination from two doctors that a local mother, charged with the murder of her daughter with cerebral palsy, is capable to stand trial.

Karen Johnson Harrison is one of three people charged in connection to the death of Cyra Harrison, 25, who died as a result of severe neglect, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

She’s charged with second degree murder, conspiracy to commit second degree murder, cruelty to the infirmed, and cruelty to juveniles.

Cyra Harrison was found dead in a home in the Plainview community back in Nov. 2018.

In February, two medical experts said that Harrison could head to trial, but her public defenders, Andree Jacques and Jonas Nash, wanted to fight it and argue for a third expert in a sanity contradictory hearing.

That hearing was held on Monday. Judge Chris Hazel denied the effort to get a third medical expert and the case will move forward. A trial is set for Aug. 10. The case is being prosecuted by Brian Cespiva.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.