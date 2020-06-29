Deep South News Digest

Good day! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

The Atlanta AP Bureau at 404-522-8971 or apatlanta@ap.org

The Columbia AP Bureau at 803-799-5510 or apcolumbia@ap.org

The Montgomery AP Bureau at 334-262-5947 or apalabama@ap.org

The New Orleans AP Bureau at 504-523-3931 or nrle@ap.org

The Jackson AP Bureau at 601-948-5897 or jkme@ap.org

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Deep South Editor Jim Van Anglen can be reached at 1-800-821-3737 or jvananglen@ap.org. Administrative Correspondent Rebecca Santana can be reached at 504-523-3931 or rsantana@ap.org. A reminder: this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

The Atlanta AP Bureau at 404-522-8971 or apatlanta@ap.org

The Columbia AP Bureau at 803-799-5510 or apcolumbia@ap.org

The Montgomery AP Bureau at 334-262-5947 or apalabama@ap.org

The New Orleans AP Bureau at 504-523-3931 or nrle@ap.org

The Jackson AP Bureau at 601-948-5897 or jkme@ap.org

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Deep South Editor Jim Van Anglen can be reached at 1-800-821-3737 or jvananglen@ap.org. Administrative Correspondent Rebecca Santana can be reached at 504-523-3931 or rsantana@ap.org. A reminder: this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-RACIAL TRAUMA

UNDATED — As videos of Black people being killed at the hands of police make the rounds online, many Americans have felt called to protest racial injustice in recent weeks. For many Black Americans, those videos are also contributing to a sense of grief and pain. Psychologists call it racial trauma — the distress experienced because of the accumulation of racial discrimination, racial violence or institutional racism. The unfortunate irony is that the very tool that may be helping to make more people aware of the racism and violence that Black and other people of color face is also helping to fuel their trauma. SENT: 960 words, photos. By NOREEN NASIR.

BET AWARDS-MOMENTS

LOS ANGELES — Beyoncé used her platform Sunday while accepting the BET humanitarian award to relay a direct appeal to viewers: Go vote. “Your voices are being heard and you’re proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain,” said the superstar singer at the BET Awards, which celebrated its 20 years of highlighting excellence in Black-led entertainment. But the ceremony, filmed virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, kept much of its focus on topics such as systematic racism and equal rights. SENT: 790 words, photos. By JONATHAN LANDRUM JR.

IN BRIEF:

—TRAP MUSIC-CLARK ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper T.I. will soon be teaching ‘Business of Trap Music’ at Clark Atlanta.

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

EXCHANGE:

EXCHANGE-CORONER CAREER

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox came to the job via law enforcement rather than medicine. Cox served for 35 years in law enforcement — 29 years with the Greenwood Police Department and six with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office — before he was elected coroner in 2013. “I knew I wanted to make a change,” Cox said. “I didn’t want to leave the law enforcement arena totally.” SENT: 1130 words, photo. By GREG K. DEAL, The Index-Journal

ALABAMA (all times Central)

IN BRIEF:

RACIAL-INJUSTICE-MAYOR-RESIGNS — A controversial Alabama mayor has resigned after posting disparaging comments about the University of Alabama football team voicing its support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics, reasserting a commitment to abortion rights over fierce opposition from dissenting conservative justices in the first big abortion case of the Trump era. The outcome is not the last word on the decades-long fight over abortion with dozens of state-imposed restrictions winding their way through the courts. But the decision was a surprising defeat for abortion opponents, who thought that a new conservative majority with two of President Donald Trump’s appointees on board would start chipping away at abortion access. SENT: 610 words. Developing. By MARK SHERMAN.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CONTACT-TRACING

HOUSTON — Health departments around the U.S. that are using contact tracers to contain coronavirus outbreaks are scrambling to bolster their ranks amid a surge of cases and resistance to cooperation from those infected or exposed. With too few trained contact tracers to handle soaring caseloads, one hard-hit Arizona county is relying on National Guard members to pitch in. In Louisiana, people who have tested positive typically wait more than two days to respond to health officials — giving the disease crucial time to spread. Many tracers are finding it hard to break through suspicion and apathy to convince people that compliance is crucial. SENT: 1080 words, photos. By TAMMY WEBBER, BRADY McCOMBS and JOHN MONE.

ODD—AQUARIUM SWIM

BOSSIER CITY, La. — Police in Louisiana were able to reel in a man captured on video swimming through a fish tank at a sporting goods store. Kevin Wise, 26, told KSLA-TV that he plunged into the indoor aquarium at a Bass Pro Shop in Bossier City last week to follow through on a promise he made to followers on the social media platform TikTok. “I said that if I got 2,000 likes I would jump in the tank,” Wise said. “I got way more than that and didn’t want to be a liar.” SENT: 220 words.

SPORTS:

BKC--NEW COACHES-TRANSFER HELP

Experienced transfers will be especially valuable for some Division I men’s basketball coaches who changed jobs after last season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Coaches have been restricted from in-person recruiting activities due to the pandemic. That only increases the value of adding a player who developed at another program. New James Madison coach Mark Byington says the best recruiting evaluations amid the pandemic have come from “watching guys who played against other Division I players.” His Dukes join Wake Forest with incoming classes featuring five Division I transfers. Schools like Grand Canyon, UAB and Illinois-Chicago have three Division I additions. SENT: 950 words, photos. By AARON BEARD

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE FLAG-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi will retire the last state flag in the U.S. with the Confederate battle emblem, more than a century after white supremacist legislators adopted the design a generation after the South lost the Civil War. A broad coalition of lawmakers — Black and white, Democrat and Republican — voted Sunday for change as the state faced increasing pressure amid nationwide protests against racial injustice. Mississippi has a 38% Black population, and critics have said for generations that it’s wrong to have a flag that prominently features an emblem many condemn as racist. SENT: 820 words, photos. By Emily Wagster Pettus.

JUSTICE BILL-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi lawmakers are considering a change to a law to reduce long prison sentences given to habitual offenders whose past crimes were either nonviolent or committed many years earlier. People facing prison time in Mississippi can have extra years, or even life imprisonment, added to their sentences if they have a past felony convictions on their criminal record. House Bill 1024 would prevent offenders from receiving added prison time if a past offense was committed 15 years or more before and limit the use of life-without-parole sentences to violent crimes only. However, in its current form, the legislation would only apply to future offenders, not those currently incarcerated. UPCOMING by 2 p.m. With Photo. By LEAH WILLINGHAM.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI

TUPELO, Miss. — The mayor of the northeast Mississippi city where Elvis Presley was born announced that masks would be required in all public buildings and businesses starting Monday and decided to debunk a wide variety of rumors at once. “Also, ANTIFA is not coming to Tupelo, Elvis statues are not being removed, you are not the target of some type of global conspiracy, it is impossible to erase history and no one has attempted to do so, covid is not a hoax, you shouldn’t believe and share posts that are obviously false or used as political propaganda, and there is nothing ‘liberal’ about any of the actions that have been taken by our administration regarding these matters,” Jason Shelton wrote on Twitter.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them them to:

The Atlanta AP Bureau: apatlanta@ap.org

The Columbia AP Bureau: apcolumbia@ap.org

The Montgomery AP Bureau: apalabama@ap.org

The New Orleans AP Bureau: nrle@ap.org

The Jackson AP Bureau: jkme@ap.org