Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It was a bit of hopeful news amid statistics showing a surge of newly reported coronavirus cases in Louisiana: Protests over racial injustice that took place in New Orleans in late May and early June do not appear, so far, to have significantly contributed to the surge. State and local health officials say that adds to evidence that outdoor gatherings are safer than indoor gatherings. And they note that protesters were wearing masks — further evidence that face coverings help prevent the spread of the virus.

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman faces charges after she allegedly stole nearly $87,000 in rent payments from an apartment complex. Terri Smith was arrested Thursday on a single count of theft over $25,000, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Smith was released Friday after posting $15,000 bond. It was unknown whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf. The sheriff's office says a forensic audit uncovered the missing money. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports Smith was the manager of the complex from January through September 2019 and was in charge of overseeing and depositing rent payments.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Five universities in Louisiana have a $20 million, five-year federal grant to design complex alloys and polymers for 3D printing and to build a sustainable research and education program in that area. The state Board of Regents says in a news release that the new Louisiana Material Design Alliance includes Louisiana State University, Louisiana Tech, Tulane University, Southern University and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. The board says new materials are needed to produce metal and plastic products with fewer defects and longer life.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans artist is asking students to suggest ideas for a mural on the wall around a school. Jessica Strahan will paint the mural as part of the Unframed collection started last year in the city’s Arts District. It will be part of her “You Are What You Eat” series of portraits in which up to half of a person’s face is covered by a fruit that they love or is significant to them. And it will be the first of up to three new murals joining five commissioned last year by the Helis Foundation and Arts Council New Orleans.