Iran issues arrest warrant for President Trump for drone strike

(CNN/KALB) - Fars news agency is reporting that Iran has issued an arrest warrant for President Donald Trump in reference to the drone strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian general, back in January.

Iran has issued at least 36 warrants for individuals related to the death of the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps.

Tehran attorney general Ali Alqasi Mehr said that Trump was at the top of the list and that he would be prosecuted as soon as his presidential term ends.

