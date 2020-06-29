Advertisement

La. Secretary of State puts coronavirus protection measures in place at polling locations

(AP)
By Rob Krieger
Published: Jun. 29, 2020
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - After pushing back the presidential primary election and extending early voting by a week, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office is making it easier for voters to cast a ballot during the pandemic by providing poll workers with PPE, wiping down voting machines with sanitizer and recommending masks at the ballot box.

Nearly 115,000 people cast their ballot during the first week of early voting, but WAFB political analyst Mike Sherman says those numbers likely won’t point to who will walk away with Louisiana’s vote in November.

“It’s too early to tell if the early voting numbers mid-way through this extended early voting period will inform us what will happen in November with the presidential election already decided in terms of who the candidates will be for each party that did serve as a big draw for this election,” said Sherman.

But that doesn’t mean you should avoid voting. 24 parishes across the state have local elections on the ballot.

“If you are a voter on parts of the north shore or in down in Grand Isle or Lafitte, you could have a municipal election with the mayor or a city council on the ballot. The most prominent thing on most people’s ballots is sometimes a confusing one, where you have to choose between 111 candidates running for the state central committee. Those are the governing bodies of the Democratic and Republican parties. But that is really important if you’re party loyalist because the governance of the party is at risk. What’s not at risk if you’re party will support Joe Biden or Donald Trump.”

Sherman says while that still may not encourage most to show up to vote, this extended early vote and primary during the Summer will be a good test at voting during the pandemic.

“State’s across the country are trying different methods of voting in response to Coronavirus in Louisiana. Simply extending the early voting period has so far worked very smoothly. November is gonna be a much higher turnout election, but what a great opportunity for a dry run to test out an extended early voting.”

