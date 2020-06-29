Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics, reasserting a commitment to abortion rights over fierce opposition from dissenting conservative justices in the first big abortion case of the Trump era. Chief Justice John Roberts joined with his four more liberal colleagues in ruling that the law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals violates the abortion right the court first announced in the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. In two previous abortion cases, Roberts had favored restrictions. The Louisiana law is virtually identical to one in Texas that the court struck down in 2016.

Louisiana lawmakers winding down coronavirus special session

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have reached the final hours of a coronavirus response special session that must end Tuesday. A unanimous House vote gave final passage to a bill using federal virus aid to provide $250 one-time “hazard pay” checks to thousands of front-line employees who stayed on their jobs in the early days of the outbreak. The Senate voted 33-2 to shield K-12 schools and colleges from most civil lawsuits from students and teachers who contract COVID-19. It requires another vote before it can reach Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk. Still outstanding is a final deal on the $35 billion state operating budget for the new financial year beginning Wednesday.

Tracking coronavirus cases proves difficult amid new surge

HOUSTON (AP) — Health departments around the U.S. that are using contact tracers to contain coronavirus outbreaks are scrambling to bolster their ranks amid a surge of cases and resistance to cooperation from those infected or exposed. With too few trained contact tracers to handle soaring caseloads, one hard-hit Arizona county is relying on National Guard members to pitch in. In Louisiana, people who have tested positive typically wait more than two days to respond to health officials — giving the disease crucial time to spread. Contact tracing tracks people who test positive and anyone they’ve come in contact with. It was challenging even when stay-at-home orders were in place, but it’s exponentially more difficult now.

Police reel in Louisiana man captured swimming in fish tank

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana were able to reel in a man captured on video swimming through a fish tank at a sporting goods store. KSLA-TV reports that 26-year-old Kevin Wise said he plunged into the indoor aquarium at a Bass Pro Shop in Bossier City last week to follow through on a promise he made on social media. A video posted by an onlooker showed Wise swimming through the tank then running out of the store with wet clothes. Bossier City Police charged Wise with simple criminal damage to property on Friday after the company filed a complaint.

Analysis: Masks may have prevented virus spread in protests

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It was a bit of hopeful news amid statistics showing a surge of newly reported coronavirus cases in Louisiana: Protests over racial injustice that took place in New Orleans in late May and early June do not appear, so far, to have significantly contributed to the surge. State and local health officials say that adds to evidence that outdoor gatherings are safer than indoor gatherings. And they note that protesters were wearing masks — further evidence that face coverings help prevent the spread of the virus.

Louisiana woman arrested for theft of rent payments

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman faces charges after she allegedly stole nearly $87,000 in rent payments from an apartment complex. Terri Smith was arrested Thursday on a single count of theft over $25,000, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Smith was released Friday after posting $15,000 bond. It was unknown whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf. The sheriff's office says a forensic audit uncovered the missing money. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports Smith was the manager of the complex from January through September 2019 and was in charge of overseeing and depositing rent payments.

5 schools; $20M grant to design 3D printing materials; teach

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Five universities in Louisiana have a $20 million, five-year federal grant to design complex alloys and polymers for 3D printing and to build a sustainable research and education program in that area. The state Board of Regents says in a news release that the new Louisiana Material Design Alliance includes Louisiana State University, Louisiana Tech, Tulane University, Southern University and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. The board says new materials are needed to produce metal and plastic products with fewer defects and longer life.

Artist asks student ideas for New Orleans mural

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans artist is asking students to suggest ideas for a mural on the wall around a school. Jessica Strahan will paint the mural as part of the Unframed collection started last year in the city’s Arts District. It will be part of her “You Are What You Eat” series of portraits in which up to half of a person’s face is covered by a fruit that they love or is significant to them. And it will be the first of up to three new murals joining five commissioned last year by the Helis Foundation and Arts Council New Orleans.