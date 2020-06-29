Local state rep. voices frustrations with the Gov. Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana will remain in Phase II for the next three weeks, and one local State Representative is pushing back.

Chuck Owen, the District 30 State Rep., took the House floor Friday to express his frustrations with Governor John Bel Edwards and his transparency when it comes to reopening the state.

“My patience as a team member is running out. On three different occasions, our governor has given us limited to no warning about what he was going to do with regard to reopening the state. The first time it was a five minute email. The next two times it was a one hour email. As a co-equal member of the government, the legislature should have more input and should have more warning than that. If the governor is going to keep going forward, he can go forward much better if he will include us in these decisions, and we will be involved in it and we will know about it ahead of time. We have to be team members if we’re going to succeed in this in the state of Louisiana.”

Owen did admit he signed State Representative Alan Seasaugh’s petition, which attempts to override the governor’s executive order.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.