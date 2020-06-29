Associated Press Louisiana Daybook for Monday, Jun. 29.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The New Orleans bureau is reachable at 504-523-3931. Send daybook items to nrle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Louisiana and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 01 - Sunday, Jul. 05 CANCELED: ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans - CANCELED: 26th annual ESSENCE Festival, celebrating black music and culture, hosted by Loni Love. This year's theme is 'Own Our Power'. Performers include Bruno Mars, Janet Jackson, Ari Lennox, Janelle Monae, Patti LaBelle, Raphael Saadiq, Summer Walker and Swizz Beatz * ESSENCE Magazine which was first published in May 1970, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year * Festival canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Sugar Bowl Dr, New Orleans, LA

Weblinks: http://www.essencefestival.com, https://twitter.com/EssenceFest, #EssenceFest

Contacts: Essence Festival, festivalpress@essence.com

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 01 Albemarle Corp: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.albemarle.com/Investor_information/, https://twitter.com/albemarlecorp

Contacts: Lorin J. Crenshaw, Albemarle Investor Relations, invest@albemarle.com, 1 225 388 7322