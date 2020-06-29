Advertisement

Natchitoches man arrested for shooting at All-N-1 Food Store

Jerry Johnson
Jerry Johnson(NPD)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPD) - The Natchitoches Police Department arrested Jerry Johnson, 39, of Natchitoches, for a shooting that took place Saturday night at 1424 Texas Street (All-N-1 Food Store).

On June 27, 2020, around 10:40 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to All-N-1 Food Store in reference to gunshots being fired in the area. While officers were responding to All-N-1 Food Store they were notified that the victim was at the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with several gunshot wounds. Officers at the hospital were able to learn that the victim was at All-N-1 Food Store when they were shot.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Rapides Parish where they are listed in stable condition.

On June 28, Jerry Johnson surrendered himself to the Natchitoches Police Department where he was placed under arrest and charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder.

If you have any additional information in regards to this investigation please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

