The Salvation Army Alexandria under new leadership

ALEXANDRIA, La. (The Salvation Army of Alexandria) - The Salvation Army of Alexandria is under new leadership. Major Tim Williford, former Saint Augustine Corps Officer, arrived at the Alexandria Corps last week. Major Williford’s arrival as the new leadership is part of routine appointment changes made throughout the Army every few years.

Majors Richard and Virginia Watts, who recently served as interim Corps Officers, have re-entered retirement. Major Williford was born in Birmingham, Ala. to officer parents, and has been involved with The Salvation Army throughout his life. His very first appointment as an officer was right here in Alexandria. He has also served in Virginia, Illinois, Alabama, Michigan, and Florida. Major Williford has served in numerous Salvation Army disaster relief efforts, including Hurricanes Elena, Hugo, Erin, Charlie, and Dorian. He also served during The Salvation Army’s response to the Pentagon after the 9/11 attacks.

”Alexandria was my first appointment, so I have a history here. I’m looking forward to being here again and forging ahead into the future. With God’s help, nothing is impossible,” stated Major Williford. To support The Salvation Army of Alexandria, visit SalvationArmyALM.org/give. For more information on how The Salvation Army is serving in Alexandria, contact Major Williford at 318-442-0445.

Copyright 2020 The Salvation Army of Alexandria. All rights reserved.