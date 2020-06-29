U.S. Coast Guard veteran celebrates 100th birthday in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A United States Coast Guard veteran celebrated his 100th birthday with friends and family in New Orleans on Saturday.

Andy Washington is a World War II veteran who served in the Coast Guard from 1942-1946. A parade of well-wishers drove through his neighborhood to celebrate with him.

Capt. Michael Paradise, commanding officer of Coast Guard Base New Orleans, presented Washington with a Coast Guard flag to commemorate the occasion.

“This week I had the privilege of finding out about Mr. Washington’s 100th birthday, and that Mr. Washington was a World War 2 United States Coast Guard veteran. When I heard that, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to wish him a happy birthday. I feel honored to be included on this occasion, and I salute Mr. Washington on behalf of myself and all members of the United States Coast Guard.”

