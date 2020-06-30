Advertisement

3 New Orleans Pelicans players test positive for COVID-19

The Pelicans held an open practice in the Smoothie King Center. (Source: Frankie Prijatel)
The Pelicans held an open practice in the Smoothie King Center. (Source: Frankie Prijatel)(KALB)
By Chris Finch
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three New Orleans Pelicans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Pelicans Executive Vice President David Griffin.

The players were tested last week and have been quarantined since then. Griffin did not release the names of the players.

The NBA is set to tip-off its re-tooled season on July 30 with the Pelicans taking on the Utah Jazz.

The remaining games are being played in Orlando. The Pelicans will need to play into the playoffs, but they have the easiest schedule.

New Orleans is 3.5 games back from the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed.

