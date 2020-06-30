Alexandria city offices closed for Independence Day Friday

The following information was released to News Channel Five by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The City of Alexandria offices including Customer Service, City Hall, the Animal Shelter and other departments will be closed on Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day on Saturday, July 4. ATRANS bus service also will be closed on Friday, July 3, but will reopen for regular business hours on Saturday, July 4.

The Independence Day holiday week sanitation schedule will run as follows:

Monday, June 29 – regular pickup

Tuesday, June 30 – regular pickup

Wednesday, July 1 – Thursday’s pickup

Thursday, July 2 – Friday’s pickup

Friday, July 3 – No pickup

Please stay safe, mask up and continue social distancing. Also remember it is illegal to set off fireworks with the Alexandria city limits.

