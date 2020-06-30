Advertisement

Boyce man arrested for filing false police report, narcotics case

Andrew Blake Lewis
Andrew Blake Lewis(RPSO)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (RPSO) - A Boyce man has been arrested for filing a false police report and for several drug charges.

On June 11, RPSO responded to a residence in the Boyce area, in reference to a theft complaint. According to the complainant, Andrew Blake Lewis, 25, an undisclosed amount of money had been stolen from his banking account.  Lewis provided information, which indicated the money was withdrawn from the account through the use of an ATM. 

Evidence was discovered which tended to support that Lewis provided an individual with his financial institution card along with his Personal Identification Number. The information and money were allegedly provided in exchange for illegal drugs.

On June 13, Deputies responded to Lewis’ residence on Amelia Lane in reference to an alleged robbery.  According to Lewis, an unknown male approached him and inquired about directions to a local restaurant.  During their conversation, Lewis alleged the unknown male attacked him, then stole and an undisclosed amount of money from his person.  Evidence at the scene, along with statements provided by witnesses, tended to conflict with Lewis’ allegations, but did support an illegal drug deal gone awry.  As in the initial complaint, the case was turned over to detectives for further investigation.  Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause and warrants were granted for Lewis’ arrest in reference to one count of filing a false police report and two counts of obstruction of justice. 

On June 26, Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigation and Metro Narcotics Divisions executed a search warrant at Lewis’ residence located in the 100 block of Amelia Lane.  During the search, items of evidence, which included a variety of illegal drugs, were seized.  Lewis, who was at the residence during the search, was taken into custody without incident. 

Lewis was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to his warrants as well as one count each of possession of C.D.S. I (marijuana), possession of C.D.S. IV (Xanax), possession of C.D.S. V, and possession of drug paraphernalia.  Lewis is currently being detained at the detention center in lieu of posting a $14,500 bond.

Copyright 2020 RPSO and KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Big Jim's Fireworks

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rachael Benoit reminds customers Big Jim's Fireworks is open for the July 4th weekend

News

Jessica Sears

Updated: 1 hours ago
Jessica Sears previews the LifeShare campaign, United We Give

News

Cenla Area Agency on Aging

Updated: 1 hours ago
Katie LaCaze has an update from the Cenla Area Agency on Aging, as she talks about the new COVID-19 grant.

News

Rapides Parish Library Blood Drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
Jennifer Hughes previews the annual Rapides Parish Library Blood Drive

Latest News

News

La. Guard to perform flyovers across state, including Alexandria

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office
The Louisiana Army National Guard’s State Aviation Command is set to conduct a flyover of Slidell, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport and Monroe area hospitals

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Attorney: Council president denies refusing to allow Harry Silver to attend meetings via phone

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Buford
The attorney for Alexandria City Council President Jules Green is denying that his client refused to accommodate District 4 Councilman Harry Silver, who is suing the City and Green for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

Weather

6/30 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
Morning Forecast

News

SCOTUS blocks Louisiana abortion law

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
The practice of abortion will continue in Louisiana after the Supreme Court strikes down a Louisiana law that some say would have effectively ended the practice. It's being viewed as a win for supporters of abortion rights and possibly means even more for the future of abortions in the country.