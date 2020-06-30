Boyce man arrested for filing false police report, narcotics case

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (RPSO) - A Boyce man has been arrested for filing a false police report and for several drug charges.

On June 11, RPSO responded to a residence in the Boyce area, in reference to a theft complaint. According to the complainant, Andrew Blake Lewis, 25, an undisclosed amount of money had been stolen from his banking account. Lewis provided information, which indicated the money was withdrawn from the account through the use of an ATM.

Evidence was discovered which tended to support that Lewis provided an individual with his financial institution card along with his Personal Identification Number. The information and money were allegedly provided in exchange for illegal drugs.

On June 13, Deputies responded to Lewis’ residence on Amelia Lane in reference to an alleged robbery. According to Lewis, an unknown male approached him and inquired about directions to a local restaurant. During their conversation, Lewis alleged the unknown male attacked him, then stole and an undisclosed amount of money from his person. Evidence at the scene, along with statements provided by witnesses, tended to conflict with Lewis’ allegations, but did support an illegal drug deal gone awry. As in the initial complaint, the case was turned over to detectives for further investigation. Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause and warrants were granted for Lewis’ arrest in reference to one count of filing a false police report and two counts of obstruction of justice.

On June 26, Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigation and Metro Narcotics Divisions executed a search warrant at Lewis’ residence located in the 100 block of Amelia Lane. During the search, items of evidence, which included a variety of illegal drugs, were seized. Lewis, who was at the residence during the search, was taken into custody without incident.

Lewis was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to his warrants as well as one count each of possession of C.D.S. I (marijuana), possession of C.D.S. IV (Xanax), possession of C.D.S. V, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lewis is currently being detained at the detention center in lieu of posting a $14,500 bond.

