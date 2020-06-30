Advertisement

Date set for removal of bodies from Hard Rock collapse site

Hard Rock Hotel site in New Orleans, La.
Hard Rock Hotel site in New Orleans, La.(WVUE)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans Tuesday announced a date for the removal of remains of two workers still inside the Hard Rock collapse site.

The recovery of the bodies will be July 13 and could take four or five days.

A city spokesman said steady progress is being made on getting three surrounding buildings taken down.

A third crane will be moved into place soon.

