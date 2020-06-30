Deep South News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The mayor of Savannah said Tuesday he’s ordering people to wear masks inside retail shops, grocery stores and other public places — and those who refuse could face $500 fines. “Frankly and honestly, I do not believe that we have any other choice,” Mayor Van Johnson told a news conference, warning that “COVID-19 cases are spiking in our community.” By Russ Bynum. SENT: 455 words.

POLICE SHOOTING-ATLANTA

ATLANTA — The former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks is set to appear in court Tuesday to ask a judge to release him from jail while his case is pending. Garrett Rolfe, who is white, faces felony murder and other charges in the killing of the Black man, which happened amid nationwide demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism following the death of George Floyd under a Minneapolis officer’s knee. By Kate Brumback. SENT: 248 words.

— FATAL DRIVE-BY — One person was fatally shot and four others were wounded during a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in Atlanta, police said.

— CAR CRASHES INTO HOSPITAL — One person was killed and others injured when a vehicle crashed into the lobby of a major Atlanta hospital’s emergency room, authorities said.

BBO—RACIAL INJUSTICE-MVP PLAQUES

NEW YORK — Something still bothers Barry Larkin about his Most Valuable Player award. The other name engraved on the trophy: Kenesaw Mountain Landis. By Ben Walker. SENT: 1,006 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina approaches a holiday weekend often an anchor for its typically booming tourism industry, and the state’s numbers of positive coronavirus tests continue to rise, public health officials are encouraging people to just stay home. Dr. Joan Duwve, public health director for the Department of Health and Environmental Control, said Tuesday that some of the largest increases in virus cases were popping up along South Carolina’s coastline, the heart of its multibillion-dollar annual tourism industry. By Meg Kinnard.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALABAMA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — In the face of climbing virus numbers, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday extended a state health order that limits the number of people in restaurants and stores but didn’t follow other states that have issued new restrictions as the pandemic worsens. Ivey announced she was extending the state’s “safer at home order” that, among other things, limits occupancy in stores and restaurants and requires safety measures at salons. The Republican governor extended the order, which had been set to expire Friday, through the end of July. By Kim Chandler. SENT: 415 words.

— FIRE OFFICIAL-FATAL CRASH — A fire official in Alabama has been charged with leaving the scene of a car crash that killed a 22-year-old motorcyclist, according to authorities.

POLICE INDICTED-EXCESSIVE FORCE

UNDATED — A Louisiana grand jury has accused eight police officers of using excessive force in arresting two men after a chase in January. A district attorney said Tuesday that a grand jury charged each officer on Monday with one count of malfeasance in office. Prosecutors have dropped all charges against Chico Bell and Damon Robinson, the men who were arrested, because of the unnecessary use of force by Shreveport police, Attorney James Stewart Sr. said in a news release. By Janet McConnaughey. SENT: 587 words.

LOUISIANA-BLACK JUDGES

A federal appeals court in New Orleans has overturned a lower court ruling calling for a majority Black judgeship election district in a south Louisiana parish. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal said there was “weak evidence” of discriminatory dilution of Black votes in majority white Terrebonne Parish, in a ruling posted Monday evening. By Kevin McGill. SENT: 338 words.

CLERGY-ABUSE-NEW ORLEANS DEACON

UNDATED — A former Roman Catholic deacon awaiting trial on rape charges in New Orleans has died, his defense attorney said Tuesday. George F. Brignac, 85, had been accused of sexually abusing children for years before being removed from the ministry in 1988. By Jim Mustian. SENT: 444 words.

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-WHAT’S NEXT

NEW YORK — Supporters of abortion rights are elated, foes of abortion dismayed and angry, but they agree on one consequence of the Supreme Court’s first major abortion ruling since President Donald Trump took office: The upcoming election is crucial to their cause. Both sides also say Monday’s ruling is not the last word on state-level abortion restrictions. One abortion rights leader evoked the image of playing whack-a-mole as new cases surface. By David Crary. SENT: 1,030 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE FLAG-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will sign a bill Tuesday evening to retire the last state flag in the U.S. that includes the Confederate battle emblem. His office announced a signing ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion, two days after a broad coalition of legislators passed the landmark measure to change the flag. By Emily Wagster Pettus. SENT: 478 words.

NETFLIX-INVESTS-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — Netflix on Tuesday announced a $10 million investment in a Mississippi-based credit union to build economic opportunities in Black communities across the Deep South. The Netflix deposit is one of the first investments in the $100 million initiative by Hope Credit Union to make more business, mortgage and consumer loans to low-income families. By Leah Willingham. SENT: 407 words.

— INMATE DEATH-MISSISSIPPI — The Mississippi Department of Corrections says an autopsy will be done on an inmate who died Saturday in a Jackson hospital.

