Advertisement

Despite repeated calls to mask up, LDH says more Louisianans are choosing not to

(KY3)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Government officials have repeated the request ad nauseam, calling on Louisianans to “mask up.”

It’s a simple request Dr. Jimmy Guidry, the state’s health officer with LDH, says could drastically slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The material’s there. It may not be enough to stop it, but it will slow it down and if you’re not spending a lot of time there with someone and you’re six feet away, then having that mask is a precaution that makes a lot of sense,” Dr. Guidry said.

Dr. Guidry says he believes fewer people are actually wearing the masks though.

“It seems that there are gatherings that are occurring and people are not keeping their distance and they’re not wearing a mask and certainly when you go out and about, there are a lot more people that are traveling and when you go to business places where employees are wearing masks and the patrons aren’t,” he said.

Even if you have trouble breathing, Dr. Guidry says he urges people to at least wear a thin layer of cloth that allows you to breathe, but still slows the droplets coming from your mouth.

“Try having something there,” he said. “Try to make it a lighter material, but try to have something they can breathe through.”

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Attorney: Council president denies refusing to allow Harry Silver to attend meetings via phone

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Buford
The attorney for Alexandria City Council President Jules Green is denying that his client refused to accommodate District 4 Councilman Harry Silver, who is suing the City and Green for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

Weather

6/30 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Morning Forecast

News

SCOTUS blocks Louisiana abortion law

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
The practice of abortion will continue in Louisiana after the Supreme Court strikes down a Louisiana law that some say would have effectively ended the practice. It's being viewed as a win for supporters of abortion rights and possibly means even more for the future of abortions in the country.

News

Titan Mobile Homes coming to Leesville

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Leesville's mayor says residents will soon be able to get a better deal on mobile homes.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 14 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Leesville’s mayor explains why the price of mobile homes could go down

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Rick Allen, the mayor of Leesville, announced that Titan Mobile Homes will be coming to the city.

News

Alexandria city offices closed for Independence Day Friday

Updated: 15 hours ago
The City of Alexandria offices including Customer Service, City Hall, the Animal Shelter and other departments will be closed on Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day on Saturday, July 4.

News

Pineville man killed in motorcycle crash in Alabama

Updated: 16 hours ago
A Pineville man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Alabama.

News

Local state rep. voices frustrations with the Gov. Edwards

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
State Rep. Chuck Owen expresses his frustrations with the governor and the executive order.

News

AMOA announces reopening

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
The AMOA has announced they'll reopen the doors to guests beginning Tuesday.