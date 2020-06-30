Despite repeated calls to mask up, LDH says more Louisianans are choosing not to

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Government officials have repeated the request ad nauseam, calling on Louisianans to “mask up.”

It’s a simple request Dr. Jimmy Guidry, the state’s health officer with LDH, says could drastically slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The material’s there. It may not be enough to stop it, but it will slow it down and if you’re not spending a lot of time there with someone and you’re six feet away, then having that mask is a precaution that makes a lot of sense,” Dr. Guidry said.

Dr. Guidry says he believes fewer people are actually wearing the masks though.

“It seems that there are gatherings that are occurring and people are not keeping their distance and they’re not wearing a mask and certainly when you go out and about, there are a lot more people that are traveling and when you go to business places where employees are wearing masks and the patrons aren’t,” he said.

Even if you have trouble breathing, Dr. Guidry says he urges people to at least wear a thin layer of cloth that allows you to breathe, but still slows the droplets coming from your mouth.

“Try having something there,” he said. “Try to make it a lighter material, but try to have something they can breathe through.”

