Former Tioga outfielder preps for UNO baseball

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If you know the saying ‘don’t put all your eggs in one basket', then you know how true it is.

Former Tioga outfielder Issac Williams is excited to have the option to prepare for his collegiate career at the University of New Orleans.

“I’m glad I didn’t depend on the draft,” Williams said. “I’m really glad I had the choice to go there,” he added.

Williams entered the 2020 spring season as one of the top prep players in Louisiana and a projected top-10 round pick in earlier this months draft. As a junior, Williams had a .442 batting average with 11 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 35 RBIs in 36 games.

“Everyone’s dream is to get drafted. It sucked, but it was just a sign that I can go to UNO, improve my game, and learn more about that game,” Williams said.

