Advertisement

Gov. Edwards signs 4 bills into law from 2020 Special Legislative Session

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. John Bel Edwards(WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed four bills from the 2020 Special Legislative Session into law Monday, June 29.

Edwards signed the following bills into law:

  • ACT 2—HB 2 Provides for the comprehensive Capital Outlay budget.
  • ACT 3—HB 5 Provides for the emergency suspension of time limitations in certain civil proceedings.
  • ACT 4—HB 21 Provides relative to motor vehicle repairs.
  • ACT 5—HB 27 Provides relative to the creation of the certified shorthand reporters fund.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 18 minutes ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Leesville’s mayor explains why the price of mobile homes could go down

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Corey Howard
Rick Allen, the mayor of Leesville, announced that Titan Mobile Homes will be coming to the city.

State

Jefferson Parish will require all people to wear masks in public areas, businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tiffany Baptiste and Chris Finch
Jefferson Parish will require face masks inside businesses and public places starting Wednesday to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

News

Alexandria city offices closed for Independence Day Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
The City of Alexandria offices including Customer Service, City Hall, the Animal Shelter and other departments will be closed on Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day on Saturday, July 4.

News

Pineville man killed in motorcycle crash in Alabama

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Pineville man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Alabama.

Latest News

State

La. Senate passes 2 proposed compromise bills to lower auto insurance rates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Catherine Hunt
With the special session nearing an end, the Senate passed two possible compromise bills Monday aimed at lowering auto insurance rates.

State

Despite repeated calls to mask up, LDH says more Louisianans are choosing not to

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Austin Kemker
Government officials have repeated the request ad nauseam, calling on Louisianans to “mask up.”

News

Local state rep. voices frustrations with the Gov. Edwards

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
State Rep. Chuck Owen expresses his frustrations with the governor and the executive order.

State

Bill to provide $250 stipends to front-line workers heads to Gov. Edwards’ desk

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Peppo
Legislators voted Monday to provide one-time payments of $250 to front-line workers during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

State

U.S. Coast Guard veteran celebrates 100th birthday in New Orleans

Updated: 4 hours ago
A United States Coast Guard veteran celebrated his 100th birthday with friends and family in New Orleans on Saturday.