Gov. Edwards signs 4 bills into law from 2020 Special Legislative Session
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed four bills from the 2020 Special Legislative Session into law Monday, June 29.
Edwards signed the following bills into law:
- ACT 2—HB 2 Provides for the comprehensive Capital Outlay budget.
- ACT 3—HB 5 Provides for the emergency suspension of time limitations in certain civil proceedings.
- ACT 4—HB 21 Provides relative to motor vehicle repairs.
- ACT 5—HB 27 Provides relative to the creation of the certified shorthand reporters fund.
