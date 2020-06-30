Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Texas Tech has added another graduate transfer from an SEC power by signing former LSU safety Eric Monroe. He joins the Red Raiders about a week after running back Chadarius Townsend came over from Alabama. Monroe played in LSU’s 42-25 victory over Clemson for the national championship last season and recorded a tackle in the 63-28 win over Oklahoma in the semifinals. Monroe had 21 tackles over three seasons for the Tigers. He was a highly rated recruit out of high school in the Houston area.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Eskimos released Christion Jones on Sunday, a day after the former Alabama reciever/kick returner made homophobic comments on Twitter. Jones tweeted: “Ima keep it this real... Man ain’t supposed to be with a man. A women is not suppose to be with another women. THATS ME THO! Live life with safety.” Following his release, Jones apologized with another tweet Sunday, saying: “My words were deeply hurtful, painful and served zero purpose. I added to the struggle of a community, to live a life free of oppression of any kind. I sincerely apologize. I was wrong.”