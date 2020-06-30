Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La (AP) — A 30-day Louisiana special session called in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic to help businesses was going down to the wire. Millions of dollars in tax breaks were largely complete Tuesday. But the House and Senate still are working on a $34 billion spending plan to keep programs and services operating in the budget year that begins Wednesday. The proposal uses federal virus aid to stop deep cuts but sets Louisiana up for future financial problems if state tax collections don’t rebound from the outbreak. The special session began June 1. The majority-Republican House and Senate crafted the agenda themselves, sidelining Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

UNDATED (AP) — A Louisiana grand jury has accused eight police officers of using excessive force when they arrested two men after a chase in January. District Attorney James Stewart Sr. said Tuesday that a grand jury charged each Shreveport Police officer on Monday with one count of malfeasance in office. Stewart says prosecutors have dropped all charges against Chico Bell and Damon Robinson because of the unnecessary force. Police Chief Ben Raymond said his office began investigating the incident the day of the arrest. Stewart says cases involving the separate deaths of two Black men while in Shreveport Police custody are not yet ready to present to a grand jury.

UNDATED (AP) — A longtime Roman Catholic deacon and schoolteacher awaiting trial on rape charges in New Orleans has died. Eighty-five-year-old George Brignac died Monday after a brief hospitalization. He had been awaiting trial on rape charges after a former altar boy told police Brignac had repeatedly raped him beginning in the late 1970s. Defense attorney Martin Regan said Brignac had hoped to clear his name at trial. The Archdiocese of New Orleans settled several lawsuits against Brignac, a longtime teacher, and included him among the more than 50 names of clergy removed from the ministry due to “credible accusations” of sexual abuse.

UNDATED (AP) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans has overturned a lower court ruling calling for a majority Black judgeship election district in a south Louisiana parish. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal said there was “weak evidence” of discriminatory dilution of Black votes in majority white Terrebonne Parish. The state noted in briefs that after the 2014 lawsuit was filed, a Black judge was elected in an uncontested election. Plaintiffs countered that there was a history of Black candidates losing in parish-wide elections. And they noted that a former judge once was re-elected even after being suspended for having worn blackface and a prison jumpsuit to a party.