Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. CDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights were elated, and foes of abortion dismayed, after the Supreme Court issued its first major abortion ruling since President Donald Trump took office. But the two sides agree on one consequence: The upcoming election is crucial. In a 5-4 decision Monday, the high court struck down a Louisiana law that could restrict access to abortion. It was viewed as a key test of the court’s stance following Trump’s appointments of two conservative justices. Anti-abortion leaders say there’s an urgent need to reelect Trump so he can appoint more conservative justices. Abortion rights activists say it’s crucial to defeat Trump and end Republican control of the Senate.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has reasserted a commitment to abortion rights over fierce opposition from dissenting conservative justices in the first big abortion case of the Trump era. Sharply divided in a 5-4 vote, the justices struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining his four more liberal colleagues. The court rejected a state law that requires doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals. It's far from the last word in the decades-long fight over abortion. But it's a surprising defeat for abortion opponents, who thought that a new conservative majority with two of President Donald Trump’s appointees would start chipping away at abortion access.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have reached the final hours of a coronavirus response special session that must end Tuesday. A unanimous House vote gave final passage to a bill using federal virus aid to provide $250 one-time “hazard pay” checks to thousands of front-line employees who stayed on their jobs in the early days of the outbreak. The Senate voted 33-2 to shield K-12 schools and colleges from most civil lawsuits from students and teachers who contract COVID-19. The bill requires additional votes before it can reach Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk. Still outstanding is a final deal on the $34 billion state operating budget for the new financial year beginning Wednesday.

HOUSTON (AP) — Health departments around the U.S. that are using contact tracers to contain coronavirus outbreaks are scrambling to bolster their ranks amid a surge of cases and resistance to cooperation from those infected or exposed. With too few trained contact tracers to handle soaring caseloads, one hard-hit Arizona county is relying on National Guard members to pitch in. In Louisiana, people who have tested positive typically wait more than two days to respond to health officials — giving the disease crucial time to spread. Contact tracing tracks people who test positive and anyone they’ve come in contact with. It was challenging even when stay-at-home orders were in place, but it’s exponentially more difficult now.