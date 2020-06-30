Advertisement

Inmate deemed a flight risk caught while trying to escape from Elayn Hunt Correctional Center

By Nick Gremillion
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) say their officers prevented an inmate, who was deemed a flight risk, from escaping from Elayn Hunt Correctional Center Monday, June 29.

Ken Pastroick, a spokesperson for DOC, says officers captured Aron Dun, 32, after he scaled one of the prison’s inner fences surrounding prison cell block and got caught in the razor wire.

Dun is a pre-trial inmate awaiting trial in St. John the Baptist Parish for home invasion, aggravated kidnapping, and armed robbery, according to Pastorick.

Authorities say Dun is also a registered sex offender in Alabama, where he is wanted for several additional charges.

Pastorick says Dun is being detained by DOC at the request of the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff because Dun is a flight risk.

Dun has been at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center since May 18. Pastorick says attempted escape charges are pending against Dun.

The escape attempt remains under investigation by DOC officials.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

