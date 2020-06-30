Jefferson Parish will require all people to wear masks in public areas, businesses

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee-Sheng said she has signed an emergency declaration that will require people to wear masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19 starting on Wednesday (July 1).

“I’m disappointed by the numbers we’ve seen this week,” the parish president said during a Monday news conference.

Sheng recently announced the start of a COVID-19 compliance hotline for residents who found businesses that were not in compliance with social distancing guidelines. She said the parish expected about 30 phone calls, but got more than 500.

The state has seen a large jump in cases recently after the state began Phase 2. Because of the reports, Governor John Bel Edwards decided to hold Louisiana in Phase 2 for an additional 28 days.

“The best practice is to wear masks, especially indoors,” Lee-Sheng said. She laid out guidelines that included wearing masks in restaurants, outdoor public spaces and government buildings. If you are sitting at a restaurant table, then you will be allowed to remove your mask to eat. The parish president said she does not want the parish to regress, and that one bad weekend could ruin the work that has been done since March.

The director of fire services for Jefferson Parish also said 31 firefighters are now under quarantine. Four tested positive – two from Terrytown and two from Marrero. The 31 firefighters under quarantine are from those stations. The fire department said they have covered the shifts with extra staffing and overtime.

“Never did I think I would be put back in this place in June,” Lee-Sheng said.

