Advertisement

Jefferson Parish will require all people to wear masks in public areas, businesses

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee-Sheng
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee-Sheng(WVUE)
By Tiffany Baptiste and Chris Finch
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee-Sheng said she has signed an emergency declaration that will require people to wear masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19 starting on Wednesday (July 1).

“I’m disappointed by the numbers we’ve seen this week,” the parish president said during a Monday news conference.

Sheng recently announced the start of a COVID-19 compliance hotline for residents who found businesses that were not in compliance with social distancing guidelines. She said the parish expected about 30 phone calls, but got more than 500.

The state has seen a large jump in cases recently after the state began Phase 2. Because of the reports, Governor John Bel Edwards decided to hold Louisiana in Phase 2 for an additional 28 days.

“The best practice is to wear masks, especially indoors,” Lee-Sheng said. She laid out guidelines that included wearing masks in restaurants, outdoor public spaces and government buildings. If you are sitting at a restaurant table, then you will be allowed to remove your mask to eat. The parish president said she does not want the parish to regress, and that one bad weekend could ruin the work that has been done since March.

The director of fire services for Jefferson Parish also said 31 firefighters are now under quarantine. Four tested positive – two from Terrytown and two from Marrero. The 31 firefighters under quarantine are from those stations. The fire department said they have covered the shifts with extra staffing and overtime.

“Never did I think I would be put back in this place in June,” Lee-Sheng said.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 18 minutes ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Leesville’s mayor explains why the price of mobile homes could go down

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Corey Howard
Rick Allen, the mayor of Leesville, announced that Titan Mobile Homes will be coming to the city.

News

Alexandria city offices closed for Independence Day Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
The City of Alexandria offices including Customer Service, City Hall, the Animal Shelter and other departments will be closed on Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day on Saturday, July 4.

News

Pineville man killed in motorcycle crash in Alabama

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Pineville man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Alabama.

Latest News

State

La. Senate passes 2 proposed compromise bills to lower auto insurance rates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Catherine Hunt
With the special session nearing an end, the Senate passed two possible compromise bills Monday aimed at lowering auto insurance rates.

State

Despite repeated calls to mask up, LDH says more Louisianans are choosing not to

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Austin Kemker
Government officials have repeated the request ad nauseam, calling on Louisianans to “mask up.”

State

Gov. Edwards signs 4 bills into law from 2020 Special Legislative Session

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Gremillion
Gov. Edwards signed four bills from the 2020 Special Legislative Session into law Monday, June 29.

News

Local state rep. voices frustrations with the Gov. Edwards

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
State Rep. Chuck Owen expresses his frustrations with the governor and the executive order.

State

Bill to provide $250 stipends to front-line workers heads to Gov. Edwards’ desk

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Peppo
Legislators voted Monday to provide one-time payments of $250 to front-line workers during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

State

U.S. Coast Guard veteran celebrates 100th birthday in New Orleans

Updated: 4 hours ago
A United States Coast Guard veteran celebrated his 100th birthday with friends and family in New Orleans on Saturday.