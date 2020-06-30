Advertisement

La. lawmakers reach decision on controversial car insurance bill on last day of special session

A line of traffic extends down Interstate 10 heading towards Baton Rouge.
A line of traffic extends down Interstate 10 heading towards Baton Rouge.(KALB)
By Matt Houston
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A compromise bill that aims to lower Louisiana drivers’ car insurance rates is headed to Governor John Bel Edwards’ desk after intense negotiations. The plan would essentially make it harder to sue after a car wreck, primarily by putting more cases in front of juries. The idea, lawmakers say, is to save insurance companies money by keeping them out of court.

"The hope is that money will trickle down to our citizens and that will result in lower rates," Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, said.

Gov. Edwards vetoed a similar idea that passed in the regular legislative session, saying the plan penalized car crash victims without guaranteeing rate reductions. Insurance companies never testified before lawmakers or guaranteed the so-called “tort reform” would prompt them to lower rates. Edwards’ administration negotiated with Republican leadership to produce the final version of the bill.

“I think we found a sweet spot that is going to have an effect,” Stefanski said.

The House applauded after the bill passed 84-16.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

